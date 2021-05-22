Telangana's Ayush department suggests homeopathic treatment for mucormycosis

Hyderabad: The Ayush department in Telangana on Friday suggested a homoeopathic protocol for the prevention of mucormycosis and specific symptomatic treatment.

With increasing number of patients suffering from mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, causing concern, the Ayush department came out with the homeopathic prescription.

Dr. Alagu Varsini, director, department of Ayush, announced the protocol at a news conference.

It is observed that the patients who are recovering from the Covid-19, especially people who are known case of diabetes, or found to be diabetic during the course of treatment with steroids, are vulnerable to mucormycosis.

According to the department, during the convalescent period the patients who are in severe debilitating state with extreme prostration in such type of cases, mucormycosis can be prevented by giving two medicines - Arsenic - Alb 200 (Daily 6 two times 6 pills each time for 5 days) and Five. Phos 6x tablets (Daily two times 3 tabs each time for 30 days).

The department also suggested specific (symptomatic) treatment for mucormycosis as an adjuvant.

"Homoeopathy is a system of medicine which is based on individualisation and mucormycosis is not an exception for this. In the treatment of mucormycosis one must strictly go through individualistic presentation of each case," she said.

The following medicines as per the indications can be used individually one medicine at a time on the advice and under supervision of qualified homoeopathic physician in the treatment of mucormycosis.

For Rhinocerebral mucormycosis, it suggested Arsenic-Alb, Kali Bich, Merc.Iod. Rubrum, Merc. Iod. Flavum, Merc. Sol, Cinnabaris, Thuja, Carbo Animalis.

In case of pulmonary mucormycosis, patients are advised to take Arsenic - Alb, Phosphorous, Bryonia, Carbo Animalis, Ant.Tart.

For Cutaneous mucormycosis, it suggested Arsenic -Alb, Sulphur, Merc. Sol, Anthracinum

Those with gastrointestinal mucormycosis have been advised Arsenic - Alb, Phosphorous, Nitric Acid.

These medicines should be of 200 potency and should be used daily two times 6 pills each time for 5 days.

Apart from these medicines any other medicine and any other potency may be prescribed basing on the symptom similarity in a given case, it added.

—IANS