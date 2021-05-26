Path shown by Buddha is still relevant: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of Gautam Buddha Jayanti, Buddha Purnima.

The chief minister said in a statement that the path shown by Buddha is relevant even today for the mankind to progress.

The Telangana society's human values, non-violent way of life with peace and patience has their roots in Buddhism heritage. He said the rare historical treasures that are coming out of Budharamas like Phanigiri had shown that Buddhism flourished in Telangana region especially in the Godavari and Krishna river belt.

KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known as, said the Budha Vanam project is fast becoming a major international centre in Nagarjuna Sagar.

He said that the government is making all efforts to revive and renovate all the Buddhist heritage Centres in the state and put them on the World Buddhism Map.

The CM said only through people's welfare and progress that one would pay real tribute to Lord Buddha and the government is working in that direction.

–IANS