Maoist dies of illness in Hyderabad hospital

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old Maoist died on Sunday while undergoing treatment in the State-run Osmania Hospital here for illness, police said.

Gaddam Madhukar, a senior leader of the ultras, was carrying Rs eight lakh reward on his head, Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi said.

Madhukar was communications head of Dandakaranya area serving the banned organisation for the last 22 years, the police official said.

He was arrested a few days ago in Warangal when he was undergoing treatment for diarrhoea and fever.

He was shifted to the Osmania Hospital after his condition worsened two day ago, the official said.

—PTI