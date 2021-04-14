Top
Home > State News > Other States > Telagana > IMD predicts rain, isolated thunderstorms over five days in Telangana

IMD predicts rain, isolated thunderstorms over five days in Telangana

 The Hawk |  14 April 2021 8:38 AM GMT

IMD predicts rain, isolated thunderstorms over five days in Telangana
X

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall over several places in Telangana, over the next five days.

In its five-day weather forecast issued on Wednesday, IMD has predicted that light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers very likely to occur at a few places over Telangana.

The Met department has also warned of the possibility of thunderstorms with lightning and accompanied by gusty winds with speeds ranging between 30 to 40 kilometres, on Wednesday, at isolated places across the state. Heavy rains are also predicted for several places.

The remaining four days are also expected to see light to moderate rainfall in several places across the state.

--IANS

Updated : 14 April 2021 8:38 AM GMT
Tags:    Indian Meteorological Department   predicts rain   Telangana   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X