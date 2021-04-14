IMD predicts rain, isolated thunderstorms over five days in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall over several places in Telangana, over the next five days.

In its five-day weather forecast issued on Wednesday, IMD has predicted that light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers very likely to occur at a few places over Telangana.



The Met department has also warned of the possibility of thunderstorms with lightning and accompanied by gusty winds with speeds ranging between 30 to 40 kilometres, on Wednesday, at isolated places across the state. Heavy rains are also predicted for several places.



The remaining four days are also expected to see light to moderate rainfall in several places across the state.

