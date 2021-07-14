Hyderabad woman announces Rs 30,000 cash reward for info on her missing cat

Hyderabad (Telangana): A cat owner from Hyderabad on Tuesday announced a Rs 30,000 reward for anyone who would provide information about her cat which went missing last month from a pet hospital.





Serina Natto, the owner of the missing cat 'Ginger' said that she admitted her 8-month old cat at a vet hospital as it fell sick after a family planning surgery.





"The cat has gone through a family panning surgery on June 17 at a pet clinic. After the surgery, the swelling was observed at the spot of stitches and was again admitted into the same pet hospital on June 23," Natto said.





On June 24, the doctors informed Natto that her cat was missing.





The woman alleged that that the police denied to file a complaint in the matter.





"I tried to file a complaint at Raidurgam police station in this regard but the police denied to file the complaint," she added. (ANI)



