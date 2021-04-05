Free electricity upto 250 units per month for barber shops, laundry and dobhi ghats in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to provide up to 250 units of electricity per month at free of cost to barber shops, laundry shops and dobhi ghats across the state.

The chief minister took this decision on Sunday after examining the grievances already made to the government by the Rajaka and Nayee Brahmin Associations across the state.

CM KCR directed CMO Secretary Bhopal Reddy to issue an orderimmediately in this regard. As per the directions of the CM, principle secretary for BC welfare Burra Venkatesham has issued a G.O. This free power supply will come into effect from April 1.

The CM said that the Telangana government's goal was to uplift the most vulnerable sections (MBCs) and that the state government has been already implementing a number of schemes for their welfare. The decision will provide up to 250 (two hundred and fifty) units of quality electricity free of cost to cutting shops, laundry shops and dobi ghats from the village level to GHMC,.

Thus, millions of Rajaka and Nayee Brahmin families in Telangana, who have been living on the basis of caste occupation for generations, will get benefited.

As advancement in the technology the free electricity decision taken by the government will help the artisans in the wake of various machines contributing to the management of their caste occupations, will reduce the physical labour, as well as improve the financial position. (ANI)