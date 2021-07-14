Hyderabad Police rescues 20 child labourers

Hyderabad (Telangana): The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Hyderabad team rescued 20 child labourers from the Rachakonda police commissionerate limits as part of its Operation Muskan-VII, the police said on Tuesday.





"The Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) Team along with Malkajgiri Division OM-VII team, She Team Malkajgiri, DCPU, BBA and Childline have jointly conducted rescue operation on Krishna Pharma company situated at Devender Nagar Colony and rescued 10 minor children - four girls and six boys," the police said in its statement.





Three of the rescued children were from Uttar Pradesh, one from Maharashtra, three from Andhra Pradesh and three from Telangana.





According to the police, a case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Juvenile Justice Act against the company owner Gambali Mallikarjuna Rao.





"In another case, the Ibrahimpatnam division OM-VII team and other officials jointly conducted rescue operations in Maheshwaram town under the limits of Maheshwaram police station and rescued 10 minor boys. Two of them were from Bihar and eight were from Telangana. They worked in motorbike repair shops, fast food centres, and bakeries, it said. (ANI)



