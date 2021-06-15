COVID crisis: Hyderabad NGO distributes free food to patients, doctors

Hyderabad (Telangana): In wake of the COVID crisis, a Hyderabad-based NGO, The Vedam Foundation, is distributing food free of charge to the needy, patients and their attenders, doctors, and nurses, at several hospitals across Hyderabad.

During the Covid Pandemic, while several have been facing server problems to feed themseleves, this Hyderabad based NGO is trying to do their part by distributing free food to the needy, patients, attenders and even the doctors and nurses at several hospitals across Hyderabad.

The Foundation, that has been established by a realtor Arvind during the first wave of the COVID pandemic with an aim to help the poor with food during these pademic times, has been feeding several hungry on a daily basis.

Speaking to ANI, Arvind, the Chairman of the Foundation, said: "After seeing on social media and several news platforms about the sufferings of the poor during the pademic-induced lockdown across the nation, I decided to serve the people who are in the need for help."

Arvind also said that the foundation has begun a massive food distribution drive that has been running for the last 28 days. "The foundation, as a part of their massive free food distribution drive, has been able to distribute over 35,000 free meals in the the last 28 days," Arvind mentioned.

He said that they are also planning to continue the drive for the whole year. He mentioned that on a daily basis, the foundation distributes around 1,000 to 1,200 free meals to the needy at several hospital in Hyderabad.

He said, "During the first wave, the foundation was more into supplying free groceries to the needy but after knowing that many people have been suffering due to the lack of proper accommodation, and also the people who have been waiting at the hospitals for medical aid and their attendees, we have decided to distribute cooked food to these people and become a helping hand along side running the groceries distribution,"

Honouring the works of the medical staff, the foundation also provides free food to doctors and the medical staff.

"To not just patients, but the foundation has been providing food for free of cost by taking online orders from those who have been home isolating themselves. Further we are also providing food to the medical staff that includes doctors, nurses and other hospital staff for free of cost," Arvind added.

He futher mentioed that apart from food and groceries distribution, the Foundation has also provided free oxygen and medical assistance to those who are in need during the COVID crisis.

Spekaing about the fundings to run such a massive food distribution drive, he said that they have been receiving funds from several corporate companies and further mentioned that several of his friends have also stepped forward by donating for the cause. (ANI)