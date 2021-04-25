Cong leader Hanumantha Rao conducts 'Chandi Yagam' for well being of people amid pandemic

Hyderabad (Telangana): Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Saturday conducted 'Chandi Yagam' in Hyderabad aimed at the well-being of people and to relieve the world from the pangs of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony was performed at the Mahankali temple in Hyderabad.

V Hanumantha Rao said, "The nation is suffering from Coronavirus. Many people have lost their lives and many continue to be infected with COVID-19. To win over this coronavirus pandemic, I am offering prayers to goddess Kali Mata by performing 'Chandi Yagam' at the Mahankali Temple here."

"The first phase has hit us and has already left us devastated and the second wave is creating even more havoc and is spreading faster than the first wave of COVID-19," he further said.

Slamming the Central Government, The senior Congress leader said that the Centre has forgotten to work at prevention of the second wave of coronavirus as it had been busy with election campaigns. "When India's population is around 135 crores, why is the government exporting vaccine? And as a result, we have faced a shortage of vaccine in the country," he said. (ANI)