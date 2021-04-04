Burglar arrested in Telangana; gold, silver worth Rs 32 lakh recovered

Hyderabad (Telangana): A notorious house burglar was apprehended and gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 32 lakh were recovered from him, Hyderabad Police said.

Hyderabad City Police on Saturday said it apprehended one Md. Saddam Ali, also known as Imran who has been involved in 8 burglaries since October 2020, at various places including Siddipet, Warangal commissionerates of Telangana state and Guntur commissionerate of Andhra Pradesh.

Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner speaking to media said, "Hyderabad City Police on Saturday has apprehended one habitual house burglar Md. Saddam Ali, also known as Imran and detected 8 House breaking by night offences since October 2020, at various places including Siddipet, Warangal commissionerates of Telangana state and Guntur commissionerat of Andhra Pradesh."

The police seized from the accused Rs 32 lakh worth of ornaments, including gold ornaments weighing about 61.7 tulas and silver ornaments weighing about 1.10 kilograms and also a cell phone.

Further, the police official said that they were able to apprehend Md. Saddam Ali and Md. Anwar Ali both aged 25 years and natives of Hyderabad.

Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that Saddam Ali, was a habitual house burglar who has been involved in more than 53 cases of house burglaries in the state of Telangana state. He was subsequently send to jail in 2015 along with his another associate Pothu Raju. In 2018, he was detailed under the Preventive Detention Act. (ANI)