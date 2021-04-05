New Road Under Bridge thrown open in Hyderabad's IT corridor

Hyderabad: A new Road Under Bridge (RuB) developed under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) was thrown open in the bustling information technology corridor of Hyderabad on Monday.

Built at a cost of Rs 66.59 crore, the RuB was inaugurated by Minister for Urban Development and Municipal Administration, K.T. Rama Rao, at Hitec City Railway Station.

This is expected to facilitate the free flow of traffic from Hitec City to Kukatpally.

Built by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the RuB spans 410 metres in length, 20.60 metres in width and comes with a 9 metre bi-directional carriageway including that of approaches.

This comes as a big relief for scores of motorists in the IT corridor travelling between Hitec City and Kukatpally and areas further along the Mumbai highway. Motorists have long been facing problems, especially during the monsoon due to water stagnating below the railway tracks.

With this, 18 projects built at a cost of Rs 1,010 crore under SRDP have been inaugurated.

The RuB is one of the projects on the Gachibowli-JNTU corridor which has been earmarked as a top priority under the Comprehensive Traffic Study report.

Multi-level flyovers have been constructed and opened to traffic under the SRDP in this corridor at Bio-Diversity, Mind Space, Ayyappa Society and Rajiv Gandhi junctions. This has significantly eased the traffic movement in the high traffic density corridor.

According to officials, with the completion of the RuB, the 10.25-km corridor from Gachibowli to JNTU has become a conflict-free corridor for vehicular traffic.

Rama Rao also inaugurated various development works in Kukatpally.

Hyderabad Minister for Labour Malla Reddy, Greater Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, MLA Krishna Rao, MLC Naveen Rao and other officials attended the programmes.

