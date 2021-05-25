Telangana to earmark 1,500 beds for black fungus cases

Hyderabad (Telangana): Amid rising cases of black fungus in the state, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday instructed officials to enhance specific beds to treat the infection.

According to a press release issued by Chief Ministers Office (CMO), he held a high-level review meeting here on Monday at Pragathi Bhavan on curtailment of Corona, black fungus, vaccine, implementation of the lockdown.

He said, "A total of 1,500 beds, at least 1,100 beds in Hyderabad and another 400 in districts, need to be set up. In addition to increasing the number of beds, the CM said the number of drugs required to reduce Black Fungus cases should be estimated and medicines ordered immediately."

The chief minister also said there should be a study done in places like Delhi and Maharashtra where the COVID-19 spread was controlled and if need be, a medical team should visit the national capital and the neighbouring state to examine and study the situation.

"So far we are getting good results in reducing the percentage of Corona. But we have to work to reduce its percentage of spread further. We have to learn from the good experiences and there is nothing wrong with it. Reports suggest that Delhi's Government is successfully curtailing the spread. Maharashtra also achieved good results in curtailing the spread. Find out what are the other states where the Corona spread is curtailing to a large extent and what are the measures and action plan they have taken," CM told Medical and Health Officials.

Besides increasing bed strength, the CM wanted all the medicines used to treat black fungus, also known as mucormycosis, be made available and orders placed for the required numbers.

He wanted to increase the stock of Posaconazole medicine and wanted the recruitment of doctors on war footing to contain the spread of Black Fungus.

Rao instructed officials to implement a two-pronged strategy--continuing the fever survey in the state, distributing medical kits, and stepping up the Covid tests to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

"People from the neighbouring States are coming here for treatment of Covid and Black Fungus. The state's population is four crores. But in the case of Corona treatment, it should be counted as 10 Crore. It appears that we cannot escape from giving treatment to people coming from other states," Rao said.

Rao also asked officials concerned to be on a high alert to face the situation when a third wave occurs. (ANI)