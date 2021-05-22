2 held for black-marketing of Remdesivir, Succinex-M in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana): Telangana police on Friday arrested two persons for black-marketing of Remdesivir (Covifor) and Methylprednisolone Sodium Succinate injections and seized 12 vials of the life-saving drugs.

According to an official notification issued by Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), the accused have been identified as Dalapati Bhuvaneshwar Raju and Kanneganti Manasa.



"On credible information, the sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, North Zone Team laid a trap near Nimantran Hotel, Secunderabad in the limits of Market PS, intercepted one car and apprehended two accused persons in which one male and one female who were indulging in illegal procuring of huge quantity of Remdesivir injections (Covifor) and Methylprednisolone Sodium Succinate injections," said DCP in the notification.

"They were trying to deliver to needy customers on high price in the black market for Rs.15,000 each vial, meant for the treatment of Covid patients. The antiviral drug is currently in high demand for the treatment of Covid patients," he added.

The police has recovered 40 Methylprednisolone Sodium Succinate for injection (Succinex-M) of 1000 milligrams (MG) each of NOVO Medi Sciences Pvt Ltd, and 12 Remdesivir injections of 100-milligram vials (Covifor) of Hetero Labs Pvt Ltd

According to the police, due to its high demand, it is not easily available in the market.

As the Covid-19 pandemic situation, the demand for the drug has increased. The Remdesivir injection (Covifor) of Hetero Labs Limits original 100 MG each vial costs Rs.3,490 and Methylprednisolone Sodium Succinate Injection, (Succinex-M), of Novo Medi Science Pvt Limited (1000 MG) each vial costs Rs. 1,590 and depending on manufacturing companies.

The apprehended accused persons along with seized material were handed over to S.H.O. Market police station, for taking further action. —ANI