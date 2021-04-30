Vaccination for 18+ from May 1 may not start for want of stocks in TN

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan on Friday said vaccination for those aged between 18 and 44 may not start on Saturday for want of vaccine stocks.

Radhakrishnan said supplies of Covid-19 vaccines have not come yet and it is not known when they would arrive so that those who are aged between 18 - 44 can be vaccinated.

He said the state government has ordered for 1.5 crore vaccines.

On the other hand, Radhakrishnan said there is sufficient stock of vaccines for those who are 45 and above.

The central government recently permitted vaccination of those who are between 18 - 44.

Earlier those who were 45 and above were allowed to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

--IANS