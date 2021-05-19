New Delhi (The Hawk): It is neat, popular triumph of Stalin-ism not at all in the lines of 'that' (Joseph Vissarionovich) Stalin (he shook the whole world, still vividly remembered today) but being pursued by Dravida Munnetra Kazagham or DMK boss Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin or simply, Stalin, who has negated, repudiated all poll forecasts in the state about 'return' of the then ruling AIADMK-BJP that if all only 'put' the Tamil Nadu state at the pure mercy of BJP-ruled Centre, made mincemeat of the Tamil Nadu denizens, put the very State at sheer mercy of the Centre ruled by the BJP. This despite BJP is loathed by the citizens of Tamil Nadu. They were negated as the ruling AIADMK at behest of BJP rode high on them publicising their domination over them without caring for their regional sentiments that are purely Dravidian, nothing to do with the Aryan-ism of North India. But the north-HQed BJP allegedly pressurised AIADMK government in the state to toe 'national line' fully rejected by the state's populace of all hues. They voted en masse for Stalin apprehending he would maintain Tamil-personality keeping Tamil-ism fully intact in what they call statewide Stalin-ism under M K Stalin, the real Tamil Tamilian in every sense for Tamil Nadu, by Tamil Nadu, of Tamil Nadu. So, Viva Stalin!



