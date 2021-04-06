Top
 The Hawk |  6 April 2021 9:40 AM GMT

Telangana and Puducherry Guv voted in Chennai
Chennai: Telangana Governor and the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday cast her vote here and went back to Puducherry.

In a tweet Soundararajan said: "After executing my democratic duty to vote in Chennai, reached back #Puducherry now. Interacted with Advisors & CS to get feedback on the situation in Puducherry. Happy to hear good turnout in the morning. Expecting maximum percentage by evening. #100% voting."

She said the voting percentage in Puducherry by 11 a.m. was 35.71 per cent.

—IANS

Updated : 6 April 2021 9:40 AM GMT
Tags:    TN   Telangana   Puducherry   Elections   

The Hawk


