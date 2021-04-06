TN Polls: Kamal calls for awareness on ill-effects of cash distribution

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): After casting his vote here at Teynampet, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Tuesday emphasised on the need to educate people about cash distribution during the polls and its disastrous effects on their lives and democracy.

Actor-turned-politician appealed to the voters to vote for development and not for money.

"The next course of action is to educate people about this cash distribution, how disastrous it is for their lives and democracy. The money dolling out politicians put the blame on the people. This is a vicious circle and we are trying to make it virtuous," Hasaan told the news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, the MNM chief and his two daughters actors Shruti Hasaan and Aishwarya Haasan cast their votes at Teynampet as polling across 234 assembly constituencies in 38 districts of the state is underway. A total of 3,998 candidates are in the poll fray.

Haasan is making his electoral debut from the South Coimbatore constituency -- the Assembly segment where the MNM got more than 1 lakh votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, opposite popular BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan and Congress leader Mayura Jayakumar.

—ANI