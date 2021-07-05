Top
Home > State News > Other States > Tamil Nadu > Life back to full normal in TN as uniform relaxations comes into force

Life back to full normal in TN as uniform relaxations comes into force

 The Hawk |  5 July 2021 6:10 AM GMT

Life back to full normal in TN as uniform relaxations comes into force
X

Chennai: After a gap of nearly two months, life


came back to almost full normal as yet another week of


COVID lockdown began on Monday morning with uniform


relaxations across Tamil Nadu.


Except plying of inter-state public and private bus services,


cinema theatres, bars, swimming pools, social and political


meetings, social and recreational events, zoos, schools and


colleges, which were barred from operating, life came back


to full normal in all districts of the State.


As part of relaxations, amid steady decline in the daily COVID


caseload, the state government opened up various facilities,


including resumption of intra and inter-district bus services


without the mandatory e-pass and e-regisration requirements.


This meant that people started travelling to any part of the


State from today without any restrictions, including to the


tourist spots like the Udhagamandalam, Kodaikanal, Yercaud,


Pollachi and other destinations, which have geared up to


welcome the tourists.


The complete lockdown, which was enforced on May 10, has


been extended by every week with phased relaxations.


The present lockdown ended today morning and Chief Minister


M K Stalin after reviewing the COVID scenario in the State with


medical experts and senior officials, further extended it by one


more week till the morning of July 12, while announcing easing


of more curbs.


Unlike in previous weeks during which the districts were


classified into three categories depending on the COVID


caseload, the Chief Minister has done away with that system


and announced uniform relaxations across the State.


This included cancellation of e-pass/e-registration system


for inter-district movement and operation of intra-district


and inter-district public transport (non air-conditioned only)


with 50 per cent seating capacity throughout Tamil Nadu.


—UNI


Updated : 5 July 2021 6:10 AM GMT
Tags:    Tamil Nadu   uniform relaxations   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X