Life back to full normal in TN as uniform relaxations comes into force

Chennai: After a gap of nearly two months, life





came back to almost full normal as yet another week of





COVID lockdown began on Monday morning with uniform





relaxations across Tamil Nadu.





Except plying of inter-state public and private bus services,





cinema theatres, bars, swimming pools, social and political





meetings, social and recreational events, zoos, schools and





colleges, which were barred from operating, life came back





to full normal in all districts of the State.





As part of relaxations, amid steady decline in the daily COVID





caseload, the state government opened up various facilities,





including resumption of intra and inter-district bus services





without the mandatory e-pass and e-regisration requirements.





This meant that people started travelling to any part of the





State from today without any restrictions, including to the





tourist spots like the Udhagamandalam, Kodaikanal, Yercaud,





Pollachi and other destinations, which have geared up to





welcome the tourists.





The complete lockdown, which was enforced on May 10, has





been extended by every week with phased relaxations.





The present lockdown ended today morning and Chief Minister





M K Stalin after reviewing the COVID scenario in the State with





medical experts and senior officials, further extended it by one





more week till the morning of July 12, while announcing easing





of more curbs.





Unlike in previous weeks during which the districts were





classified into three categories depending on the COVID





caseload, the Chief Minister has done away with that system





and announced uniform relaxations across the State.





This included cancellation of e-pass/e-registration system





for inter-district movement and operation of intra-district





and inter-district public transport (non air-conditioned only)





with 50 per cent seating capacity throughout Tamil Nadu.





