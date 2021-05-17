Tamil Nadu brings in Oxygen from Amsterdam

Chennai: The Chief Minister said this during a meet with journalists on Sunday. However Stalin did not give details on the quantum of liquid oxygen received by the state but mentioned that the oxygen came in Indian Air Force (IAF) flights.

However, Industries Minister Thangam Thenarasu had tweeted that the state has received four cryogenic containers of oxygen with a capacity of 20 tonnes each from Amsterdam.

The present medical requirement of medical oxygen in the state is 480 tonnes to 500 tonnes but the availability is only 440 to 470 tonnes. The union government had last week increased the volume of oxygen allotted to Tamil Nadu from 220 tonnes to 419 tonnes. This was after Stalin had sent a letter to the Prime minister requesting a minimum of 500 tonnes to the state. The Chief minister has also mentioned in his letter that the state may require oxygen to the tune of 840 tonnes in the days to come.

The Chief minister also told media persons that the state has received 500 cylinders of oxygen from Singapore.

—IANS