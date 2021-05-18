TN Finance Minister gets down to nuts & bolts of O2 tanker

Chennai: Even as he is getting down to the nuts and bolts of state finance, the newly appointed Tamil Nadu Finance Minister, P.Thiagarajan, literally got down to the nuts and bolts to unlock oxygen stored in a tanker.

"With the heart-warming & faith reaffirming support of the Tamil Diaspora was able to keep my word & receive 80 MT Oxygen for TN (20 to Madurai)," Thiagarajan tweeted.

"Surprise incompatibility of flanges, nuts & bolts had me revert to the engineering days of my youth last night @ GRH (Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai), but now done," he added.



On Monday, Tamil Nadu got four cryogenic containers of oxygen with a capacity of 20 ton each from Amsterdam.

—IANS