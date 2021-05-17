Tamil Nadu forms legislators' Advisory Committee to combat COVID-19

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The Tamil Nadu Government on Sunday said that it had formed a thirteen-member Legislators' Advisory Committee which is headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin and comprises legislative assembly members to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislator N Ezhilan and GK Mani of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) are some prominent members of the committee.

It was decided to form the committee at the all-party legislators' leaders meeting held on May 13 at the Secretariat.

Tamil Nadu has reported 12,450 new COVID-19 cases, 20,905 recoveries and 303 deaths since 8 pm on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry informed.

The Ministry on Monday said that the active number of COVID cases in the state stands at 2,07,789. With the new fatalities, the COVID death toll in the state has mounted to 17,359. (ANI)