TN Assembly convened on May 11

Chennai: The 16th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has been summoned to meet for its first session on May 11 at the Omandurar Government Estate here.

The newly elected Members will make and subscribe Oath or Affirmation on that day.

In a statement issued here K. Srinivasan, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Assembly said the assembly has been summoned at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Members who have been elected are requested to bring the Certificate of Election.

The election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will be held at 10 a.m. on May 12.

Elections for the Tamil Nadu assembly was held on April 6 and counting of votes was held on May 2.

The DMK party won the polls and its President M.K. Stalin was sworn in as Chief Minister on Friday.

