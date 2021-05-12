TN announces compensation for doctors' families

Top
Tamil Nadu

 The Hawk |  12 May 2021 5:50 AM GMT

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday announced Rs 25 lakh compensation to the families of 43 doctors who had lost their lives while on Covid-19 patient treatment duty.

Stalin also announced incentives to those medical service personnel who were involved in treatment of Covid-19 patients.

As per the incentive scheme for the three months -- April, May and June -- when the second wave of Covid-19 spread, doctors will be paid Rs 30,000, nurses and trainee doctors Rs 20,000, and others like sanitary workers, people working in CT scan department, ambulance workers Rs 15,000.

Stalin also extended greeting to the nurses on the International Nurses Day that falls on May 12.

--IANS

Updated : 12 May 2021 5:50 AM GMT
The Hawk


