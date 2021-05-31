TN CM virtually inaugurates 200 bed Covid centre in Karur

Chennai: Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin on Monday virtually inaugurated a 200 bed Covid centre hall located within the TNPL township. The triage unit was set up jointly by the Karur district administration and Tamil Nadu News Print and Papers Ltd (TNPL), a state government enterprise.

A statement from the TNPL office said, "Equipment has been imported from Italy at a cost of Rs 1 crore for smooth supply of oxygen here and arrangements have been made to transport oxygen from here to Namakkal, Erode and Salem districts."

Tamil Nadu state power minister, Senthil Balaji, Karur MP, S. Jyothimani, Aruvarakurichi MLA R. Elango, Kulithai MLA R. Manickam, Krishnarayapuram MLA K. Sivagama Sundari and Karur district collector Prasanth M. Wadnere participated in the event held in Karur.



Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials attended the virtual meeting with the Chief minister.

—IANS