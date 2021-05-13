TN CM to hold all party meet on Covid today

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will hold a meeting of leaders of all legislature parties at the Secretariat on Thursday evening, according to an official release. The meeting is scheduled at 5 p.m.

The meeting is being held to discuss the steps to be taken to tackle the Covid-19 crisis. The Chief Minister will chair the meeting.

Stalin has already sent official invitations to the leaders of all legislature parties and two representatives of each party with representation in the Tamil Nadu assembly have been invited.



With fresh cases crossing 30,000 on Wednesday and 293 deaths reported across the state, the government wants to have a detailed discussion with the representatives of political parties to tackle the Covid crisis and the intervention at the grassroots levels.

A senior bureaucrat in Tamil Nadu who does not want to be named while speaking to IANS said, "The Covid crisis is mounting and we are reaching the breaking point. Local grassroots intervention with the support of the political parties is the need of the hour and the chief minister has taken a right stand to hold a meeting of the legislature party representatives. Something positive will come out of this meeting."

—IANS