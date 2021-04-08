Did not breach model code by remarks on Swaraj, Jaitley, says leader Udhayanidhi Stalin

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday denied that he had breached the Model Code of Conduct during the poll campaign for the just concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections by making some remarks about late Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley.

He has submitted an interim explanation to Election Commission over his statement on former union ministers late Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley at a rally.

He urged the poll body to permit him to give a detailed reply after he receives the full text of the speech and a copy of the complaint.

The EC notice to Udhayanidhi Stalin came over his controversial remark that "Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj died after being unable to tolerate the pressure and torture of PM Narendra Modi". The day Tamil Nadu went to the polls, EC asked the DMK leader to explain his statement.

A total of 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu voted in a single phase on Tuesday. (ANI)