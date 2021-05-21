Stalin gives appointment letters to Thoothukudi police firing victims' kin

Thoothukudi: Stalin handed over the appointment letters based on the educational qualifications of the family members of those killed as well as those who were grievously injured in the firing on protestors against Sterlite Copper in May, 2018. Sixteen people have been posted as junior assistants and one as a jeep driver. They will work in the revenue and rural development ministries in Thoothukudi district.

His cabinet colleagues, PTR Thiagarajan, Moorthy and Periakaruppan were present on the occasion. Members of Parliament Kanimozhi and S Venkatesan were also there.

The Health Insurance Employees Welfare Association submitted a petition to the Chief minister seeking to make their postings permanent. The association petitioned Stalin that they were working for 11 years in the Chief Minister Health Insurance Scheme which was launched by former Chief minister M Karunanidhi.

The Chief Minister also presided over a meeting and reviewed the measures being taken to prevent the spread of Covid in Madurai.

—IANS