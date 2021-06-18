Sexual assault case: Shiva Shankar Baba remanded till July 1

Top
 The Hawk |  18 Jun 2021 8:41 AM GMT

Chennai: Self-styled 'godman' Shiva Shankar Baba,


who was arrested near Delhi on charges of sexual assault and


sexual misconduct, was brought to the city and remanded in


judicial custody till July one.


Shiva Shankar Baba, founder of a residential schools on the city


outskirts, was brought from Delhi by air and interrogated by the


Crime Branch CID (CB-CID) police in the city's outskirts for more


than ten hours.


After conducting medical tests and corona tests, he was produced


before the Mahila Court in Chengalpattu last evening and remanded


in judicial custody till July one.


He was later lodged in Chengalpet sub-jail.


Before producing him before the court, the CB-CID police took him


to the school founded by him and held enquiries.


Meanwhile, the CB-CID police will file a petition before the court


today seeking custody for a detailed interrogation.


It may be recalled that the Mamallapuram All-Women police station


(AWPS) had registered three cases against him under various sections


of the IPC, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO)


Act and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act,


following complaints from the school's alumni.


The Child Welfare Committee also initiated an action and wanted the


government to take over the administration of the residential school.


After the probe was transferred to the CB-CID, Baba fled to North


India and was admitted to a hospital at Dehradun in Uttarkhand.


When a special police team went to Dehradun to arrest him, the


left the hospital and was staying at the place of one of his woman


devotee at Ghaziabad near Delhi, when he was arrested.


—UNI


