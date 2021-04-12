P Chidambaram To Re-establish Tamil King Built Angkor Wat

New Delhi (The Hawk): Intelligent, irrepressible, incisive, impeccable Palaniappan Chidambaram (You know who? The inimical Union Finance Minister, Union Home Minister of yester years who almost became Prime Minister in the UPA but for his imprisonment for 106 days that stopped his chances but he has not lost hopes at all yet, say his family members!) all set to join the DMK (he was always close, like his patron, teacher late Govindswamy Karuppiah Moopanar, to DMK founder late M Karunanidhi, so now, he is 'at home' with Stalin, Kanimozhi, Dayanishi Maran etc directly related to Karunanidhi) and keep on pursuing his ambition/s of heading the Central Government in Delhi in an all party Government which still takes fancy of him because of his revolutionery "dream budget" as Finance Minister during the yester years' NDA Government headed by H D Deve Gowda, I K Gujaral etc. …Now he is all set to redo his Dream Budget but as Prime Minister of 2024's United Front Government comprising all parties including the BJP, if need be, but Left parties for sure.

While being CEO of the Government at the Centre, he will 'slog' for his home state Tamil Nadu for which he has not yet done anything worthwhile, say his compatriots. According to them, in the DMK Government, sure to take over state's governance in Fort St George after state assembly election results will be out on May 2, Chidambaram will some unique things for his home state so that it cuts a consolidated niche for itself in the whole country and is not merely dismissed as a Dravida state and hence, an outcaste so to say bluntly.

Due to general indifference, lackadaisical approach of the rules of the state, people don't believe that Angkor wat was constructed by the Tamil king Suryavarman II. His Angkor Wat, temple complex at Angkor, near Siĕmréab, Cambodia, was built in the 12th century by King Suryavarman II (reigned 1113–c. 1150).

Inhabitants there, Khmers and Tamils had friendly relations through trade, so there was a great Tamil influences in the architecture. …Its true even today, Tamils enjoy them and vice versa which is equally true.

Chidambaram now is all set to Tamilise that in all earnestness so that the people of northern India proudly look at Tamilians and do not abusively dismiss them as mere "Madrasis" and disparage them.



