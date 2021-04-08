OPD services at JIPMER to operate on appointment basis amid Covid surge

Puducherry: A statement issued by the Director of the JIPMER said that these measures are being introduced to prevent the spread of Covid through overcrowding in the hospital premises.

A maximum of 100 patients per department will be given an appointment per day. Patients will have to confirm their appointment through SMS facility before they are allowed for in-person consultation. Each patient can be accompanied by one attendant. All the patients and their attendants must wear masks in the hospital.

However, critically ill patients can continue to avail emergency services without having the appointment, he said.

Puducherry reported 173 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Wednesday. So far, the cumulative tally stands at 42,949 while 687 deaths have been recorded till now.

—IANS