Madras HC dismisses plea to prevent CM, Ministers from referring to Centre as 'Union' govt

Madurai (Tamil Nadu): The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking direction to stop the Chief Minister and other ministers from using the term "Union Government" instead of Central Government.





Dismissing the petition, Justice Sivagnanam stated that the Court cannot direct the Chief Minister or his cabinet on the usage.





After the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government took charge in the state, the Tamil Nadu government refers the Central Government as "Ondriya Arasu" (Union Government).





Tamil Nadu BJP has raised an objection to this nomenclature and has accused DMK of promoting separatism.





Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran had alleged that the Tamil Nadu government's use of the term 'Union' raises doubts about a "hidden agenda".





On this, Chief Minister MK Stalin had said that there is nothing wrong in referring to the Centre as the Union government. (ANI)



