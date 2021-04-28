Kamal Hasaan Grouses Sterlite Aggarwal

New Delhi (The Hawk): Teen agers' heart throb now intensely infuriated Kamal Hasaan ("Sagar", "Ek Duje Ke Liye") owner of Makkal Needhi Maiyam is grousing Sterlite, its banned owner A K Aggarwal for making medical oxygen for the state's current epidemic-affected masses, countrymen elsewhere in his government-banned Sterlite factory as if there is no other factory that could do so or they are compromised in exchange of Aggarwal as he generously greased all in power to open his anti-people factory from backdoor in the garb of producing altruistic medical oxygen. This blatant scandal in the state (the court already has allowed Aggarwal to make medical oxygen in his closed plant) has stirred all VIPs including Kamal Hasaan as they now are on the verge of filing another petition urging honourable court to revoke the pro-Aggarwal order earlier by court that has made him overtly joyous, full of joie de vivre, go ga-ga over his new found success amid "anti lobby" against him.

Kamal Hasaan does not belong to any group but he is out and out pro-masses of all hues, pro-Tamil Nadu. He does not want they hbe harmed in any way. That is why he wants the Sterlite factory be shifted out of Tamil Nadu as the factory flagrantly was producing noxious materials, pollutants, anti-masses mineral produces etc that if all at best were death-inducing while Aggarwal remained predictably (being a typical bania and that too...well...) undeterred and went on dabbling in poisonous substances openly causing many a casualty etc. Repeated prays to him to stop that went into his deaf ears. Finally the court categorically ordered its closure forthwith and it has been so ever since. Repeated pleas of all kinds by Aggarwal to innumerable entities fell on deaf ears as none prefered to 'disobey' the court. Even the latter refused to 'oblige' him in any way and that was loud and clear and, official.

Intriguingly, CORONAVIRUS, oxygen-famine literally proved to be sheer blessing not in disguise but blatantly in flagrant favor for Aggarwal. He approached to

open his factory to produce medical oxygen for benefit of all, and so he be given permission to do so. He has been given permission by the court now. The immediate background to it has been described above stunning established repertoire of entities in the state, Kamal Hasaan, etc but no political party known so far. Why? Only they can answer that. But Kamal Hasaan's outbursts are out in the open amid strong murmurs of Aggarwal not greasing him as he did not think him to be any consequence/s but he is wrong as is evident now. Further, what if Kamal Hasaan becomes "VVIP" post-election result date May 2. Will he not rightaway ensure Aggarwal's Sterilite

will be out and gone forever and further consolidate his footing amid the masses of all hues, he being selfless obviously unlike so many others? As for medical oxygen, many plants are ready in the state to make it rightaway! Then why Aggarwal?!?



