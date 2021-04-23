JIPMER to suspend elective OPD services from April 26 amid rise in COVID cases

Puducherry: All elective OPD services will be temporarily suspended in Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) from Monday in wake of increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Puducherry.

The admissions to the hospital for non-emergency services will also be suspended here.

"To provide care to critically ill Covid-19 patients and to reduce the risk of transmission of the disease to non-Covid patients coming for OPD consultation. It has been decided to suspend physical visits for elective OPD services temporarily from April 26," said an official statement on Friday.However, the tele-consultation services will be active.

The hospital will also be suspending admissions of non-emergency services and limiting the number of elective surgeries. However, all emergency medical and surgical services will continue as usual, the statement said further.

Union Territory of Puducherry announced total lockdown from today night till Monday morning. The lockdown will kick in on the night of April 23 at 10 pm and will remain in effect till the morning of April 26 at 5 am. The order of the lockdown comes after the night curfew order. The Union Territory had imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am.

Puducherry reported 5,923 active cases of Covid-19 today, according to Union Health Ministry.

—ANI



