I-T officials search residence of Stalin's daughter

Chennai: At a time when the electioneering for the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls is at its peak, Income Tax officials on Friday carried out searches in the premises of DMK President M.K. Stalin's daughter Senthamarai here, sources said.

Senthamarai is married to Sabareesan, who is said to have a major say in the DMK affairs.

The tax officials are also carrying out search operations in a couple of more places connected with the DMK.

Last month Income Tax officials searched former minister and DMK leader E.V. Velu's residence and other premises connected with him.

Source: IANS