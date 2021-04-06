Top
Home > State News > Other States > Tamil Nadu > Glenmark Pharma to use IFCs $40 mn loan for debt refinance and capex

Glenmark Pharma to use IFC's $40 mn loan for debt refinance and capex

 The Hawk |  6 April 2021 8:12 AM GMT

Glenmark Pharma to use IFCs $40 mn loan for debt refinance and capex
X

Chennai: Pharma major Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd will be utilising the $40 million loan from International Finance Corporation (IFC) to refinance existing debt and for capital expenditure.

Glenmark is having a good presence in generics, over the counter and specialty drugs.

The IFC has committed an unsecured loan of $40 million to the company.

Queried about the deployment of the loan fund a company spokesperson told IANS: "The $40 mn loan will be utilized to refinance existing Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) and capex funding."

The IFC in 2016 had invested in convertible debt of $75 million in Glenmark for expansion project.

According to the Glenmark spokesperson, IFC had subscribed to the company's FCCB for a principal of $75 million.

"The FCCB's have maturity in June 2022 and are not yet converted," the official said.

--IANS

Updated : 6 April 2021 8:12 AM GMT
Tags:    Glenmark Pharma   IFC debt refinance   capex   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X