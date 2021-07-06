Don't take credit for Ola project: Palaniswami to DMK

Chennai: Former Chief Minister and the Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly K.Palaniswami on Tuesday asked the DMK government not to take credit for the industrial investments brought in by his government.





In a statement issued here, Palaniswami said it was the AIADMK government that had signed an MoU in December 2020 with Ola group set up an electric two-wheeler project at an investment of Rs 2,354 crore.





Palaniswami said Ola had announced that its two-wheelers made at its plant in Krishnagiri district will be marketed in 2022. The company has also said it will be exporting electric two-wheelers to Asian and European countries.





The former Chief Minister and AIADMK Joint Coordinator charged the new DMK government's Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu of creating an image that the Ola factory was brought by his government in the last 50 days.





Terming that as not correct, Palaniswami urged the DMK government to implement the schemes brought in by the AIADMK government and not scuttle it due to a grudge.

—IANS

