Top
Home > State News > Other States > Tamil Nadu > Take immediate steps to contain spread of COVID Delta-plus variant : Centre tells TN

Take immediate steps to contain spread of COVID Delta-plus variant : Centre tells TN

 The Hawk |  26 Jun 2021 11:18 AM GMT

Take immediate steps to contain spread of COVID Delta-plus variant : Centre tells TN
X

Chennai: The Centre has advised Tamil Nadu Government


to take immediate measures to contain the spread of Delta plus variant


of Covid-19 virus in Madurai, Chennai and Kanchipuram districts where


the variant has been found.


In a letter to Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Union Health Secretary Rajesh


Bhushan said INSACOG--a Consortium of Laboratories for whole genome


sequencing in the context of covid-19 pandemic, has intimated that the


Delta plus variant is a Variant of Concern (VOC) and suggested immediate


measures to contain the spread.


The variant has the characteristics of increased transmissibility,


stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and potential reduction


in monoclonal antibody response, Mr Bushan said, according to


an official release.


He said the public health response in this case while broadly remaining


the same, has to become more focused and stringent.


The Tamil Nadu Government should take up immediate containment


measures in the three districts and clusters including preventing of


crowds and intermingling of people, besides widespread testing from


tracing as well as vaccination coverage on a priority basis, he said.


The Health Secretary also asked the state government to ensure that


adequate samples of positive persons are sent promptly to designated


INSACOG labs for establishing clinical epidemiological correlations.


—UNI


Updated : 26 Jun 2021 11:18 AM GMT
Tags:    COVID Delta plus variant   Centre   Tamil Nadu   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X