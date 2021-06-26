Take immediate steps to contain spread of COVID Delta-plus variant : Centre tells TN

Chennai: The Centre has advised Tamil Nadu Government
to take immediate measures to contain the spread of Delta plus variant
of Covid-19 virus in Madurai, Chennai and Kanchipuram districts where
the variant has been found.
In a letter to Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Union Health Secretary Rajesh
Bhushan said INSACOG--a Consortium of Laboratories for whole genome
sequencing in the context of covid-19 pandemic, has intimated that the
Delta plus variant is a Variant of Concern (VOC) and suggested immediate
measures to contain the spread.
The variant has the characteristics of increased transmissibility,
stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and potential reduction
in monoclonal antibody response, Mr Bushan said, according to
an official release.
He said the public health response in this case while broadly remaining
the same, has to become more focused and stringent.
The Tamil Nadu Government should take up immediate containment
measures in the three districts and clusters including preventing of
crowds and intermingling of people, besides widespread testing from
tracing as well as vaccination coverage on a priority basis, he said.
The Health Secretary also asked the state government to ensure that
adequate samples of positive persons are sent promptly to designated
INSACOG labs for establishing clinical epidemiological correlations.
—UNI