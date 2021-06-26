Take immediate steps to contain spread of COVID Delta-plus variant : Centre tells TN

Chennai: The Centre has advised Tamil Nadu Government





to take immediate measures to contain the spread of Delta plus variant





of Covid-19 virus in Madurai, Chennai and Kanchipuram districts where





the variant has been found.





In a letter to Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Union Health Secretary Rajesh





Bhushan said INSACOG--a Consortium of Laboratories for whole genome





sequencing in the context of covid-19 pandemic, has intimated that the





Delta plus variant is a Variant of Concern (VOC) and suggested immediate





measures to contain the spread.





The variant has the characteristics of increased transmissibility,





stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and potential reduction





in monoclonal antibody response, Mr Bushan said, according to





an official release.





He said the public health response in this case while broadly remaining





the same, has to become more focused and stringent.





The Tamil Nadu Government should take up immediate containment





measures in the three districts and clusters including preventing of





crowds and intermingling of people, besides widespread testing from





tracing as well as vaccination coverage on a priority basis, he said.





The Health Secretary also asked the state government to ensure that





adequate samples of positive persons are sent promptly to designated





INSACOG labs for establishing clinical epidemiological correlations.





—UNI



