Cong should field Madhava Rao's daughter if bypolls are held in Srivilliputhur: VCK chief

Chennai: The President of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and MP from Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu, Thol Thirumavalavan, has called upon the Congress to provide ticket to the daughter of late party leader P.S.W. Madhava Rao if by-elections are held in the Srivilliputhur constituency (reserved).

Srivilliputhur Congress candidate Madhava Rao (63) died on Sunday morning after he was admitted to a private hospital in Madurai with Covid symptoms on March 20.

Thirumavalavan said that Rao's daughter Dhivya Rao is an able leader and the party may consider her as the candidate if the constituency goes for bypolls.

The senior VCK leader told IANS, "Madhava Rao's daughter Dhivya Rao is a good leader and has the capacity to step into her father's shoes. Me and Rao were college mates, and he had waited patiently to contest an Assembly election. But when he did contest, he couldn't see the results being declared due to his untimely demise. The Congress must consider Dhvya Rao as its candidate if bypolls are held in Srivilliputhur."

The senior Dalit leader also said that Rao's victory from Srivilliputhur was a certainty, adding that the Congress must consider fielding his daughter for the seat.

--IANS