BJP's Case Against Committee On Neet Politically Motivated: DMK

Chennai: The DMK has come out sharply against the BJP state secretary Nagarajan filing a case against the Justice (Rtd) A.K. Rajan committee constituted by the state government to study the impact of National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on medical admissions.

Firebrand leader of the DMK and party state organizing secretary, R.S. Bharathi in a scathing attack on BJP leader Nagarajan, said that the latter does not have any locus standi to file such a case against the constitution of the committee and said that he was not an astrologer or soothsayer to predict the outcome of the committee and oppose it immediately after its inception. The senior DMK leader in an affidavit filed through senior advocate P. Wilson in support of the formation of the committee, said that the petition filed by the BJP leader was due to thorough ignorance of law as well as facts.

R.S. Bharathi said that the BJP leader has failed to understand the impact of the NEET on students from socially and economically backward classes. The DMK leader in the affidavit said, "it boggles one's mind as to what grievances anybody can possibly have for a committee constituted to study the impact on NEET on the children of Tamil Nadu." The DMK leader also lashed out against the BJP leader and said that the latter is unmoved over the plight of several students taking their life due to NEET. He said that DMK cannot shut its eyes to the plight of the students of Tamil Nadu. R.S. Bharathi further said the BJP leader is not even an elected member and cannot be compared with the DMK which is ruling the state with an absolute majority and is the third-largest party in the Lok Sbha with 38 seats. He also said that the DMK had won 38 out of the 39 lok Sabha seats in the state.

The DMK leader also said that the petitioner was against the restoration of social justice in education and a level playing field for students of all walks of life. He also made the grievous charge that the BJP leader was acting on behalf of the coaching institutes in the state. Many organisations and political parties including the MDMK have joined the case in support of the constitution of the Justice (Rtd) A.K. Rajan committee. The case will be coming for hearing before the first bench of the Madras High Court of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Rama-moorthy. The case is listed for Monday.—IANS