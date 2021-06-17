AIADMK Chennai zone IT wing secy Aspire K Swaminathan resigns from party

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): AIADMK Chennai zone IT wing secretary Aspire K Swaminathan on Wednesday resigned from the primary membership of the party.

In a tweet, Swaminathan announced his resignation, stating that there was no value for skill or professionalism anymore in AIADMK.



"Even worse is the lack of vision and absence of direction. Having informed the leadership last week to relieve me from the party post, I have now submitted my resignation even from the primary membership of AIADMK," Swaminathan tweeted.

Swaminathan had joined the AIADMKin 2014, and soon after he was appointed as the secretary of the newly formed IT wing of AIADMK by then party chief late J Jayalalithaa.

During Swaminathan's tenure as the IT wing secretary, AIADMK contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election and won 37 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu. However, in 2016, he was removed from his position.

Earlier this year in February, a month ahead of the Assembly election in Tamil Nadu, Swaminathan hinted at his dissatisfaction with the working of the party.

"This day.. 7 years back. Hon'ble AMMA announced the formation of an IT Wing, and made me Secretary... These 7 years have been a period of great learning, wonderful interaction with prominent leaders across parties and media relations. Thank you AMMA... now the time has come???" he tweeted on the seventh anniversary of the formation of AIADMK's IT wing. (ANI)