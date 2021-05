Cuddalore (TN): Four people have died and 15 injured during a fire at a pesticide manufacturing factory in Cuddalore today. All the injured people have been rushed to a nearby government hospital.

"Strict action will be taken against factories and companies that don't take steps to control accidents," State Minister CV Ganesan told ANI.





