34-member Cabinet headed by CM Stalin to be sworn in tomorrow

Chennai: A 34-member Cabinet headed by
Tamil Nadu Chief Minsiter and DMK President M K Stalin
will be sworn in at Raj Bhavan tomorrow.
A Raj Bhavan release said the CM-designate has sent
a list of persons to be appointed as Ministers along
with their portfolios today.
Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who will be administering
the oath of office and secrecy to Mr Stalin and his Council
of Ministers, has approved the recommendations made by
the CM-designate and allocated the portfolios.
Mr Stalin, while accommodating senior leaders, who had
served as former Ministers, had also included a few new
faces in the Cabinet, like P K Sekar Babu, S M Nasar,
former Chennai Mayor Ma Subramanian, former DMK
Whip R Sakkarapani, P Moorthy, Ra Gandhi, S S Sivasankar,
Palanivel Thiagarajan, Anbil Mahesh Moyyamozhi, Siva
V Meyyanathan, C V Ganesan and T Mano Thangaraj.
The Cabinet has two women representatives --former
Minister Ms Geetha Jeevan and a new face N Kayalvizhi
Selvaraj.
As Chief Minister, Mr Stalin will have the portfolios of
Public General Administration, IAS, IPS, Other All India
Service, District Revenue Officers, Police, Home, Special
Incentives, Special Programme Implementation and
Welfare of Differently-abled persons.
Former Minister and DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan
will be the second in Command in the Cabinet and was
allotted the Water Resources portfolio.
The DMK returned to power for a six time and after a gap of
ten years.
—UNI