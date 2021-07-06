What Now Of Scindia Jyotiraditya?

New Delhi (The Hawk): Truly, what now of "politically orphaned" Gwalior Maharaj --- duly officially christened so only recently --- Scindia Jyotiraditya, now "na M(adhya)P(rasesh) ka, na Kendra ka, na ghar ka, na ghaat ka...".

Then what? Gauche ain't it?





Weird 'entity' of Scindia who in his kingdom Gwalior Division in MP is truly unvanquishable, unconquerable, unbeatable but elsewhere, better still, out of Gwalior, he is a "nincompoop, nimble-footed, nitwit" unable to evince his royal prowess in any way, neither extrovertly, introvertly nor amvibertly, jeer his 'subjects' all-knowingly.





According to them, their Maharaja "Maharajadhiraj Mananiya Shrimant ScindiaJi" has been tactfully pushed to the corner by the "not-really-in-favour-of-blue-blood-royalty" BJP leadership at top, so to say matter-of-factly, analyse party members of the BJP that is truly masses' and not sparse royalties who are only political turn coats suiting their own vested interests and nothing more.





(Scindia is being considered to be no different from that, point out the BJP insiders by and large).





Such opinions are from average BJP members termed 'They' including all including the national, world's largest party's high command that include all top shots of the party, so to say.





But they all remain eqivocative toward Scindia --- due to his crazily waned powers in MP, Centre, elsewhere --- whose now very 'Gwalior Rajgharana' is being forcibly condescended (it has never ever happened with the Scindias before) from top of Qutb Minar, so to say, comment matured know-alls in the Gwalior-comprising dacoit-famous Chambal region wherein, even today, the popular tales revolve around Daku Man Singh etc and their deep liaison with the Scindia clan not many decades ago.





Further, strong insidious news of Jyotiraditya hobnobbing with Rahul Gandi





with no confirmation or denial from either of them has further added inflammatory fuel to the immediate reasons of Jyotiraditya being "pushed aside" by the BJP High Command leaving him "alone".





Under such circumstances, openly comment party insiders, even if he is included in the Union Ministry in the coming days, big deal, laughingly, he will be just another minister in the cabinet like any one else.





And when ever MP Chief Minister will call for a meeting of MP MPs or Ministers of MP in the Centre for "welfare of MP", Scindia will have to be in front of him. Will he like that, questioningly enquire party insiders, after all, he is the Maharaja or will he adhere to "mantri rahane ke liye kahin bhi jhukega".



