Religious places, city parks open in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Religious places and city parks opened in Rajasthan on Monday under the state government's 'Unlock-3 guidelines'.





As per the fresh guidelines, the religious places in the state will remain open from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.





The city buses have also been allowed to ply from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.





According to the new guidelines, the government offices will now remain open till 6 p.m. as the earlier working hours were from 9.30 a.m. to 4 p.m.





The parks will remain open for all from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. However, in the evening, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., only the vaccinated persons are permitted.





All those shops and commercial centres where at least 60 per cent staff are vaccinated have been allowed to open shops till 7 p.m.





However, 'Covid protocol needs to be followed by one and all and those flouting norms shall be penalised', said the new guidelines.





Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that children under 18 should be prevented from visiting crowded areas as vaccination is not available for children.





He also asked people to stay extra careful in the wake of new Covid variant and urged all to get vaccinated to check the spread of infection.





