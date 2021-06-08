Raj announces Unlock-2 guidelines, markets to open till 4 pm

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Monday announced the Unlock-2 guidelines which shall be implemented from Tuesday.

As per new guidelines announced by the Home Department, markets shall remain opened till 4 p.m.

The daily curfew will now start from 5 p.m. and shall continue till 5 a.m. the next day. Earlier, curfew was observed in the state from 12 noon.

Weekend curfew shall be implemented on Saturday and Sunday only while markets will open from Monday, as against Tuesday presently.

Private vehicles can now play intra-state from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The private and roadway buses shall start plying from June 10 with 50 per cent occupancy while plying of city buses shall remain suspended for time being.

As per the guidelines, marriage ceremonies are not permitted except marriages in court or home with a limited number of guests, not exceeding 11 people.

Private and government schools shall reopen with 50 per cent staff, but students are not permitted.

All markets, except the AC complexes and malls, will open. Government offices shall open with 50 per cent employee strength till 4 pm.

However, all religious places shall remain closed.

--IANS