Rajasthan Police arrests prime accused in doctor couple's murder

Bharatpur (Rajasthan): Rajasthan Police on Sunday arrested the prime accused in the murder case of Bharatpur's doctor couple.

According to Bharatpur Superintendent of Police (SP), DK Bishnoi, the prime accused Anuj Gurjar was nabbed while he was going to meet his girlfriend in Bharatpur.



"The couple was shot dead in broad daylight by two bike-borne miscreants on May 28. Anuj was nabbed while he was going to meet his girlfriend. Further investigation is going on," said Bishnoi.

Three other accused -- Daulat Gurjar, Nirbhan Singh Gurjar, and Mahesh Gurjar -- involved in the murder conspiracy were arrested earlier.

Dr Sudeep Gupta and his wife Dr Seema Gupta were shot dead in broad daylight by two bike-borne miscreants on May 28 when they were going somewhere in a car along with his wife.

According to the police, Sudeep Gupta, his wife Dr Seema, and his mother were jailed in November 2019 in a murder case of a woman and her five-year-old child.

Anuj is the brother of the woman who was murdered in November 2019.

The woman and her five-year-old child were killed after their house was set on fire. Dr Sudeep Gupta had an affair with the woman and he, along with his mother and wife, was suspected to be involved in setting the house ablaze, the police had said. (ANI)