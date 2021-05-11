Raj door to door survey: 7L show fever, cold and cough symptoms

Jaipur: As Rajasthan has already crossed the mark of two lakh active cases, over 7 lakh patients in the state have been identified with the symptoms of fever, cold and cough during door to door campaign and medicines are being provided to them, said Secretary, medical and health, Siddharth Mahajan.

If the same rate of infection continues in Rajasthan, the Covid cases shall double in 26 days, said Mahajan during the Covid review meeting held on Monday night which was chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Door to door survey is being done to check the infection spread in villages too, he added further.

Speaking on the occasion, Gehlot called MLAs and Panchayat Raj representatives to jointly ensure strict implementation of the lockdown to break the chain of coronavirus.

"Covid has entered the rural surroundings and is spreading at an alarming rate. The situation is worrying and hence we all need to follow Covid guidelines.

Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria said that these are tough times and everybody needs to rise above politics to fight a war against Covid.

—ians