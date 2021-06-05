Rajasthan Congress sumbits memorandum to Governor, seeks universal free vaccination

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Rajasthan Congress chief and state Education Minister Govind Singh Dostara on Friday submitted a memorandum to state Governor Kalraj Mishra appealing for universal free vaccination.

"We have submitted a memorandum to Governor that vaccines should be provided free to all," he told ANI.



The minister alleged that the Centre was accusing Congress-led states of failing to stop vaccine wastage.

"The Centre is defaming Congress governments by saying we failed to stop vaccine wastage. The vaccine wastage of our state is two per cent while the national average is six per cent," Singh said.

Andhra Pradesh Congress president Dr Sake Sailajanath and other party leaders also submitted a memorandum to state governor Biswabhusan Harichandan appealing for universal free vaccination for everyone.

"Today we have submitted a memorandum to the state governor demanding universal free vaccination to all people of India irrespective of age, place, caste, creed," he said. (ANI)