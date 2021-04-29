Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tests positive for coronavirus

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday has tested positive for COVID-19. However, he is yet to show any symptoms of the disease and has insolated himself at home.

"After undergoing the Covid-19 test, I have been tested positive today. However, there are no symptoms and I am fine. As per the Covid protocols, I will continue to work under isolation," Gehlot stated in a tweet.

On Wednesday, he tweeted that his wife had also tested positive for coronavirus and she too was asymptomatic. Gehlot, as a precautionary measure, isolated himself soon and held meetings with health officials and others while being under isolation.

India recorded 3,79,257 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, setting yet another grim one-day record, taking the overall caseload to 1,83,76,524, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country's active COVID-19 cases stand at 30,84,814.

With 3645 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll is at 2,04,832.

—IANS