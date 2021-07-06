Raj woman loses eyesight after being drugged, molested for days

Jaipur: In a traumatic incident, a Rajasthan woman, who went to a medical store to get her fever checked, was drugged and molested for 10 days after being taken to Dehradun in an unconscious state.





Here she was put on high dose drugs to keep her unconscious so that she can be raped repeatedly. This high dose drugs affected her eyesight and turned her blind, said police officials adding that the accused has been arrested from Dehradun and brought to Rajasthan.





Pali SP Kaluram Rawat said, "The accused Badridas Vaishnav has been arrested from Dehradun where he kept the victim as hostage for 10 days. The action was taken on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim's mother."





As per the mother of the victim, her daughter went to the medical shop of the accused to check her fever after buying vegetables and fruits from the market on June 18. The accused injected her with a drug which made her unconscious and later took her to Dehradun in his Brezza car.





Here, she was kept hostage for 10 days where she was continuously given high dose injections to keep her unconscious as a result of which she lost her eyesight.





A case was registered on the complaint of this hapless mother.





The SP formed a team which was dispatched to Dehradun and the accused was detained and brought to Pali police station on Monday. Further investigations are on in this case, said police officials.





--IANS



